UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Arranged Technical Workshop On “Flock Health Monitoring In Poultry”

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

UVAS arranged technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry”

The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with World`s Poultry Science Association of Pakistan Branch (WPSA) arranged a 4 th technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry” here in city Campus on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ): The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with World`s Poultry Science Association of Pakistan Branch (WPSA) arranged a 4 th technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry” here in city Campus on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Vice President from (WPSA) Dr Nasir Mukhtar, Secretary General (WPSA) Dr Khalid Mahmood Shouk, Chaudhary Hussain Ahmad, Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Dr Qamar-un-Nisa and other representatives from WPSA, poultry industry, stakeholders and a large number of researchers, professionals, faculty members and postgraduate students were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that such workshop is very necessary for innovative knowledge sharing with professionals and students for improving farm practices, flock health monitoring in poultry and for the enhancement of poultry production.

He also spoke about misconceptions of poultry meat & feed in the minds of public. He said these are only misconceptions that no steroids are added to poultry feed and accelerated growth of chicken is due to its genetics. Dr Khalid Mahmood Shouk said that objective of the workshop was to strengthen the linkages between WPSA, academia and industry for the promotion of education and research to solve the problems and challenges facing poultry sector in Pakistan. Chaudhary Hussain Ahmad said WPSA is a best platform for the UVAS students and offering scholarships to talented students for their bright future and he also shared the objectives of WPSA. This workshop also aimed to strengthen the linkages between WPSA, academia and industry for the promotion of education and research. In which experts delivered theirs informative lecture on poultry disease, disease transmission, common nutritional mistakes, nutrition management, vaccination, parasite control and flock monitoring in poultry etc. Later Prof Dr Asim Aslam chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants of workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Nasir University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Lootah organises free health check-up in associati ..

5 minutes ago

NA body passes Pakistan Psychological Council Bill ..

8 minutes ago

Iran's president says lifting sanctions preconditi ..

8 minutes ago

Students Rally in Algerian Capital to Get Rid of F ..

8 minutes ago

Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

13 minutes ago

Joint venture strikes oil, gas discovery in Kohat

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.