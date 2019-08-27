UVAS arranged technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry”

The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with World`s Poultry Science Association of Pakistan Branch (WPSA) arranged a 4 th technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry” here in city Campus on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ): The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with World`s Poultry Science Association of Pakistan Branch (WPSA) arranged a 4 th technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry” here in city Campus on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Vice President from (WPSA) Dr Nasir Mukhtar, Secretary General (WPSA) Dr Khalid Mahmood Shouk, Chaudhary Hussain Ahmad, Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Dr Qamar-un-Nisa and other representatives from WPSA, poultry industry, stakeholders and a large number of researchers, professionals, faculty members and postgraduate students were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that such workshop is very necessary for innovative knowledge sharing with professionals and students for improving farm practices, flock health monitoring in poultry and for the enhancement of poultry production.

He also spoke about misconceptions of poultry meat & feed in the minds of public. He said these are only misconceptions that no steroids are added to poultry feed and accelerated growth of chicken is due to its genetics. Dr Khalid Mahmood Shouk said that objective of the workshop was to strengthen the linkages between WPSA, academia and industry for the promotion of education and research to solve the problems and challenges facing poultry sector in Pakistan. Chaudhary Hussain Ahmad said WPSA is a best platform for the UVAS students and offering scholarships to talented students for their bright future and he also shared the objectives of WPSA. This workshop also aimed to strengthen the linkages between WPSA, academia and industry for the promotion of education and research. In which experts delivered theirs informative lecture on poultry disease, disease transmission, common nutritional mistakes, nutrition management, vaccination, parasite control and flock monitoring in poultry etc. Later Prof Dr Asim Aslam chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants of workshop.