UrduPoint.com

UVAS Arranged Walk & Seminar To Mark International DNA Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 12:08 PM

UVAS arranged walk &amp; seminar to mark International DNA day

The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed international DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Day on Monday here in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022) The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed international DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Day on Monday here in City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk starting from Vice-Chancellor office and culminating in front of DNA model at the Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) while Director (IBBT) Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Yasir Zahoor and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

Later in the seminar, Director Institute of Industrial Biotechnology from Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Nauman Aftab delivered a detailed lecture on the introduction of DNA & its importance in the modern era.

The day was celebrated in memory of discovery of DNA structure, because the advances in health agriculture and other fields of biotechnology took place after this amazing discovery of DNA by James D. Watson & Francis H. C. Crick that was reported on 25th April 1953.

Related Topics

Lahore Agriculture April GCU University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

11 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

11 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

11 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

11 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.