UVAS Arranged Walk & Seminar To Mark International DNA Day

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022) The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed international DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Day on Monday here in City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk starting from Vice-Chancellor office and culminating in front of DNA model at the Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) while Director (IBBT) Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Yasir Zahoor and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

Later in the seminar, Director Institute of Industrial Biotechnology from Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Nauman Aftab delivered a detailed lecture on the introduction of DNA & its importance in the modern era.

The day was celebrated in memory of discovery of DNA structure, because the advances in health agriculture and other fields of biotechnology took place after this amazing discovery of DNA by James D. Watson & Francis H. C. Crick that was reported on 25th April 1953.