UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Dairy-Beef project conducted an awareness session on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their implementation.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also attended this session and took keen interest in implementing the SDGs in the university so that this institution can play its vital role in achieving the universal goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

He said these goals are broad, interdependent and cover social, economic and environmental issues. He appreciated the initiative and hoped to achieve the targets and improve International ranking by practicing these development goals.



Economic Policy Advisor at the SDG Support Unit, Ministry of Planning Development & Reform, Mr M Ali Kamal was the keynote speaker. He shared his vast knowledge with the audiences and fruitful discussion was done in the end with the Director QEC regarding issues faced in execution of these goals and making them cultural part of the organization.



Main purpose of these universal goals is lifting developing countries out of poverty. As universities are not only the educational institutions but also carrying the huge responsibility of building the nation and strengthening the nation through economic, social and environmental reform recommendations.