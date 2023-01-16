UrduPoint.com

UVAS Arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 06:21 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023) The Department of Economics and Business Management (DEBM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an Entrepreneurial Gala here in UVAS Business School on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the Entrepreneurial Gala while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Mangement Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman (DEBM) /UVAS Business School Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and a large number of faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occsaion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that objective of the gala was to promote entrepreneurial skills in students to start their own businesses.

He also acknowledge the role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed their varieties of products related to foods (carbonated drinks, rice, fruit salad, cold coffee, seed, chopped packed vegetables), cloths (dust coat, dress, track suit) and cosmetics (perfume, cream, gift) etc and innovative ideas for business.

The main purpose of this event was to provide the students of DEBM a platform to showcase their micro start-ups innovative ideas and skills.

