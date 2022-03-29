UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

As Pattoki is famous for its plant nurseries and flowers the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organized a 2-day Flower Show at its Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022) As Pattoki is famous for its plant nurseries and flowers the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organized a 2-day Flower Show at its Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with senior faculty members visited the event and appreciated the efforts of Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid and Horticulturalist Muhammad Saeed Ahmed for successful organized the flower show. A large number of seasonal varieties of flowers, indoor plants and vases were displayed at the show.

Meanwhile a training session of farmers was also arranged on the theme 'Innovative Floriculture Production Techniques' on this occasion. This training session was a part of the project establishment of ‘Model Farms in Pakistan' funded by the Government of the Punjab.

While addressing the audience, Vice-Chancellor highlighted the importance of value addition and export of flowers and urged them to arrange such event regularly.

He assured that UVAS is ready to facilitate local farmers and businessmen in training of farmers, management of human resources and provision of quality education in the field of plant sciences. CEO Ethiopian Magical Farm and EMF Holding, Netherlands Mr Dirk Hogervorst stressed on the diversification, value addition and supply chain management of the floriculture industry.

VC inaugurates CRISPR Lab at UVAS Ravi Campus

Later Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Lab) developed at UVAS, Ravi Campus through NRPU project earned by Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics Dr Muhammad Bilal Bin Majeed funded by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and supported by UVAS.

Meanwhile Prof Nasim also visited on the sites of silage and appreciated the efforts of Dr Jamshed Ahmad for in time preparation of silage for the animals of UVAS Farms.