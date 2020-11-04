UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, faculty

The Department of Animal Nutrition, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture for DVM students and an interactive session with postgraduate students and faculty members at Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th November, 2020) The Department of Animal Nutrition, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture for DVM students and an interactive session with postgraduate students and faculty members at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan and Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof Dr Saima also attended the lectures.

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) delivered a lecture to DVM students and spoke about education, struggle and professional challenges in attaining a prestigious position in life.

He said there are many opportunities in private sector of livestock, poultry, dairy and pharmaceutical industries for students. He called for exploring innovations, trends and techniques used in poultry processing, value addition and vet practices. He stressed on learning new knowledge and skills, focusing on their concerning fields for a bright future.

Later, Prof Pasha held an interactive session with postgraduate students and faculty members. He advised them to go to field and learn from the professionals in well-known industries/organizations and arrange international online conferences/webinars. He also stressed on enhancing networking and constituting a club for communicating with national and international experts which will be a key to learning for each other, he added.