UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Arranges Workshop On Equine Sonography And Basic Farriery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:48 PM

UVAS arranges workshop on Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim suggests exploring latest technique for disease diagnosis

LAHORE (Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020) The Department of Veterinary Surgery and Pet Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) arranged a two-day national workshop on ‘Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery’ at the UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Chairman Prof DrAsim Khalid, DrShehlaGulBokhari, Mr Pedro Emiliano, who is an expert of equine farriery from Argentina, were also present.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that UVAS is working actively on the health and treatment of animals and adopting the latest techniques and methodologies. He said such workshops are important for capacity building of young veterinarians. He suggested that the participants should explore the latest techniques for disease diagnosis. He also urged enhancing collaboration with the stakeholders for the uplift of veterinary profession.
Prof Rabbani said that UVAS provides professional assistance to the stakeholders for prevention of diseases and treatment of animals. Prof DrAsim Khalid spoke about the workshop objectives.
The workshop was designed for the practicing veterinarians/ students facing challenges in diagnosing and locating the seat of lameness in horses. The focus of the training was to enable the participants to correctly scan the musculoskeletal structures of horses and locate lesions.
The farriery work-up provided an insight into the lameness due to foot conformance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Polo Young Argentina University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences 2020 From

Recent Stories

PHC accepts for hearing petition against escape of ..

9 minutes ago

Sub-Division status for Tehsil Shabqadar soon: CM' ..

18 minutes ago

Reconstruction of damaged buildings in earthquake- ..

19 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Providing Funds to Italy to Tackle ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Adopts a Contemporary Declaration on Human Rig ..

23 minutes ago

Children of retired govt officials are entitled to ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.