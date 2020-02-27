UVAS arranges workshop on Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim suggests exploring latest technique for disease diagnosis

LAHORE (Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020) The Department of Veterinary Surgery and Pet Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) arranged a two-day national workshop on ‘Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery’ at the UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Chairman Prof DrAsim Khalid, DrShehlaGulBokhari, Mr Pedro Emiliano, who is an expert of equine farriery from Argentina, were also present.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that UVAS is working actively on the health and treatment of animals and adopting the latest techniques and methodologies. He said such workshops are important for capacity building of young veterinarians. He suggested that the participants should explore the latest techniques for disease diagnosis. He also urged enhancing collaboration with the stakeholders for the uplift of veterinary profession.

Prof Rabbani said that UVAS provides professional assistance to the stakeholders for prevention of diseases and treatment of animals. Prof DrAsim Khalid spoke about the workshop objectives.

The workshop was designed for the practicing veterinarians/ students facing challenges in diagnosing and locating the seat of lameness in horses. The focus of the training was to enable the participants to correctly scan the musculoskeletal structures of horses and locate lesions.

The farriery work-up provided an insight into the lameness due to foot conformance.