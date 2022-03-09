UVAS Business Incubation Center holds HULT Prize Challenge

TheBusiness Incubation Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration withHult Prize Foundation and The United Nations arrangedHult Prize Program 2022

This competition provides an opportunity to students of UVAS to bring a positive change all around the world by their innovative ideas and to turn their startup ideas into reality. It compels students to brainstorm about the current problems and find a solution with an operational business plan.

Total nine teams from different departments of UVAS presented their ideas in the final. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad boosted the morale of students and motivated them to arrange such activitiesin future as well. Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub, Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and a number of students and faculty members attended.Top three positions were announced at the end of the event. 1st position won by team NWZ, 2ndposition won The Farm Trio and SAMZ stood 3rd.