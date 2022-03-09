UrduPoint.com

UVAS Business Incubation Center Holds HULT Prize Challenge

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 04:05 PM

UVAS Business Incubation Center holds HULT Prize Challenge

TheBusiness Incubation Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration withHult Prize Foundation and The United Nations arrangedHult Prize Program 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) TheBusiness Incubation Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration withHult Prize Foundation and The United Nations arrangedHult Prize Program 2022.

This competition provides an opportunity to students of UVAS to bring a positive change all around the world by their innovative ideas and to turn their startup ideas into reality. It compels students to brainstorm about the current problems and find a solution with an operational business plan.

Total nine teams from different departments of UVAS presented their ideas in the final. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad boosted the morale of students and motivated them to arrange such activitiesin future as well. Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub, Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and a number of students and faculty members attended.Top three positions were announced at the end of the event. 1st position won by team NWZ, 2ndposition won The Farm Trio and SAMZ stood 3rd.

Related Topics

Lahore World United Nations Business University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event All From Top

Recent Stories

International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate stands at 4.2 pct in ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate stands at 4.2 pct in January

5 minutes ago
 China provides humanitarian aid supplies for Ukrai ..

China provides humanitarian aid supplies for Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats visit Punjab Seed Corporation

Foreign diplomats visit Punjab Seed Corporation

5 minutes ago
 Body of woman recovered

Body of woman recovered

5 minutes ago
 Food authority discards 2100 kg substandard spices ..

Food authority discards 2100 kg substandard spices, seals unit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>