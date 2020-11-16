UVAS Business School arranges orientation for new students

The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation ceremony for newly-admitted students of Management Studies on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th November, 2020) The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation ceremony for newly-admitted students of Management Studies on Monday.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed presided over the orientation programme while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman UVAS Business School Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, Principal Students Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of newly-admitted students and faculty members were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the students on their admissions. He urged the students to read he university rules and regulations and strictly follow corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He advised students to maintain academic quality and prepare yourself for community services. He said UVAS provides ample opportunities of entrepreneurship to students especially for their capacity building.



Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that all the students must be proud to be a part of this historical alma mater. He mentioned that a number of well-known persons graduated from this university.



Prof Dr Muhammad Azam and Prof Dr Rana Ayub welcomed the newly-admitted students and spoke them about UBS faculty, future scope and facilities including well-equipped classrooms, labs, hostels, research facilities and sports complex etc.

Dr Muhammad Azam said that qualified Business School faculty will provide students the best learning environment and practical exposure by sending them for internships in the different industries and various national level Dice Business Plan competitions.



Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf spoke about the role of Principal Students Affairs, Senior Tutor Office and Director Students for the assistance of students regarding solving their problems and also their personality development. Dr Ali Raza Awan said that UVAS always promotes students extra-curricular activities also and 22 students societies are constituted in the university.