UVAS Business School arranges orientation session for students

The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of Management Studies here on Thursday at the City Campus here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of Management Studies here on Thursday at the City Campus here.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the orientation programme and inaugurated bridge software while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Economics & Business Management/UVAS Business School Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and a large number of newly-admitted students and faculty members were present.

In his address, VC Prof Pasha said that the university was equally focusing on character building and personality development of students along with their formal education and skills development.

He congratulated the students on their admissions and mentioned the facilities of well-equipped class-rooms, labs, hostels, research facilities etc.

He said the UVAS always promoted its students extra-curricular and co-curricular activities in the university.

He said in collaboration with USAID the Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) established in UVAS which was the only center in the institutions of Pakistan who prepared the policy paper regarding livestock for the facilitation of the Punjab government.

Prof Dr Muhammad Azam said all students must be proud to be a part of this alma mater where qualified faculty would provide students the best learning environment and practical exposure by sending them for internships in different industries and various national level Dice Business Plan competitions.