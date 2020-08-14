UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on Friday.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies, walks, seminars, national songs, music performances, debates and cake cutting ceremonies featured the day at all UVAS campuses.

The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country and university. Later a flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at City Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad hoisted the national flag while faculty members and administrative staff attended in large numbers.

The university also arranged a walk. VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while faculty members and staff participated..

Later a seminar was held where Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the university employees and students on celebrating the Independence Day. He asked them to work hard with honesty and dedication for the progress of the university and the country.

He also called for abiding by the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and vision of Allam Iqbal. He said we must remember the services of our elders who had sacrificed their lives for the achievement of our motherland. He also lauded the outstanding services of the Chairman Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team for standardizing the disease diagnosis protocols. He also lauded UVAS scientists for successfully isolating SARS-CoV-2 from sewerage water that helped the government in identifying coronavirus hotspots for smart lockdown.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that we should thank Allah Almighty who bestowed us with a separate homeland. He said that we all must do our duties with dedication and honesty in our concerning fields.

Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies and walks were also held on Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang, Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal-Eason Layyah and Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary Collage (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal.