UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and zest on Saturday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021)The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and zest on Saturday.



Flag-hoisting ceremonies, walks, seminars, patriotic songs, VC massage regarding Independence Day, UVAS Documentary and in connection with plant for Pakistan tree plantation ceremonies featured the day at all UVAS campuses.



The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country and university.

Later in flag-hoisting ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad hoisted the national flag at Ravi Campus Pattoki while Principal Officer Students Affair Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid and a large number of faculty members and administrative staff with their families and children attended in these ceremonies.

Meanwhile Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also hoisted the national flag at City Campus Lahore.

The university also arranged a walk. VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while faculty members and staff participated and walk started from Oval ground and culminate at Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Educational Complex after took the round of A block at Ravi Campus.

Later a seminar was held where Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the university employees and students on celebrating the Independence Day.

He said we must remember the services of our elders who had sacrificed their lives for the achievement of our motherland. He said for last 7 decades our country facing different challenges in the terms natural disaster, disease pandemic and various foreign issues our nation always stood united against in the odd circumstances.

He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs and said their sacrifices for the movement of independence would not be waist. We always stand with Kashmiri peoples he added. He said that we all must do our duties with dedication and honesty in our concerning fields.



He listed development projects and achievements of UVAS. He said that recently UVAS faculty members won various competitive research grants from the Pakistan Agriculture Research Board, Punjab Higher Education Commission and HEC.

He shared that UVAS has been ranked in Times Higher Education World University Ranking and QS Top 16 University Ranking. Prof Nasim also mentioned UVAS BSL-3 providing COVID-19 free testing services and has tested almost 280,000 throughout pandemic.

He said a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of UVAS and contribute to plant for Pakistan to improve environment for new generation.

At the end Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Range Forest Officer Jawaid Alvi and senior faculty members of UVAS a large number of saplings planted at Botanical Garden at Department of Biological Sciences C Block Ravi Campus with the theme of ‘lets give earth a brighter future’

Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies and walks were also held on College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary Collage (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal-Eason Layyah.