UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th August, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated 72ndIndependence Day in a befitting manner and organised aflag hoisting ceremony, national anthem and walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Wednesday.

The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country and university.

Later a flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at City Campus infront of Administration Block Lawn. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbanihoisted the national flag while faculty members, staff and students attended in large numbers.

The university also arranged a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Pro VC Prof DrMasoodRabbani led the walk while a number of faculty members and staff participated.

The walk participants demanded end to bloodshed of innocent Kashmiri people. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies and walkswere also held on Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(CVAS)Jhang Campus,Para-Veterinary InstituteKarorLal-EasonLayyah andKhan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School (KBCMA CVAS )Narowal.