UVAS, CMH Medical College Ink MoU For Academic, Research Cooperation

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the CMH Lahore Medical College signed a memorandum of understanding to promote academic and research cooperation.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman from UVAS while Principle CMH Medical Collage Maj Gen (R) Naeem Naqi HI (M) and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Prof Dr Rabiea Bilal from the CMH signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Monday. UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, faculty members and CMH College Vice-Principal Brig (R) Muhammad Arif Mahmood were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the CMH delegation on various undergraduate degree programmes of the university. He also spoke about the UVAS efforts in providing COVID-19 testing services with more than 250,000 tests so far at its BSL-3 Laboratory. He said that faculty development training is key to enhancing their capacity building regarding innovative knowledge, skills and latest methodologies. He said UVAS’s doors are always open for technical assistance of professionals and it’s willing to host capacity building training of faculty members.


Principle CMH College Maj Gen (R) Naeem Naqi acknowledged the role of UVAS and said this cooperation would be very beneficial for both the institutions. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that UVAS has since long been working on one health to control zoonotic diseases which usually transmit from animals to human.
Later CMH delegation visited various departments of UVAS including Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory, Pasha Acedamic Block and Veterinary Academy.
According to the MOU, both the institutions will collaborate on exchange of academic, administrative staff and students for joint scientific research and studies. Both the institutions will participate in seminars and academics meetings and will also exchange published academic materials and other information. The information related to workshops, symposia and conferences will be shared with students and faculty members of both the institutions.
Both the parties will facilitate their students for internship at the Departments or Animal Research Laboratory of CMH, LMC & IOD and UVAS Laboratories. Any intellectual property developed during joint activity will be jointly owned by both the institutions.

