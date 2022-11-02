UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting with the Awardees of Fulbright Scholarship 2023 at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting with the Awardees of Fulbright Scholarship 2023 at City Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor announced constituting a committee to guide, inspire and support its graduating students to compete for and win Fulbright Scholarships for Master’s and PhD studies in the United States. He said that the university wants to increase the ratio of its graduating students wining the prestigious Fulbright scholarships.

This year four graduating students of UVAS have won Fulbright Scholarships for postgraduate studies in 2023 in the US. The students who have won scholarships for PhD studies include Dr Muhammad Ans Afzal, Dr Muhammad Awais Ajmal and Ms Adila Khalil while Dr Aqsa Iqbal will pursue her Master’s degree. The awardees also shared their experiences about preparing for GRE and admission procedure.