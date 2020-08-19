UrduPoint.com
UVAS, Dairy Association Discuss Collaboration, Joint Research For Promotion Of Dairy Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

A delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) led by its chief executive officer Dr Shahzad Amin called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest and possible collaboration in research

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th August, 2020) A delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) led by its chief executive officer Dr Shahzad Amin called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest and possible collaboration in research.

UVAS Business School Director Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and Dr Muhammad Junaid from Department of Dairy Technology and officials from PDA including Manager Operations Dr Zubair Ahmed and Ms Marhaba attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the workout possibilities of collaboration between the PDA and UVAS for promotion of dairy sector in Pakistan.
The PDA desired collaboration with UVAS in research and development initiatives especially to formalize a working group to transfer innovative technology to farmers.

The association also showed interest in supporting students in their internship program and research work of postgraduate students.
The UVAS Business School will coordinate to find out the opportunities of collaboration in market or policy research with PDA. UVAS wants to run small research projects with high impacts to support students and farmers on real problems of the farmers with the support of PDA.
Earlier Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed showed a UVAS video documentary to the delegation to give an overview of UVAS research and development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration initiatives.

