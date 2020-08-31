UVAS Dairy Beef Project inks CoC with L&DD Board to improve livelihood of small farmers

The Dairy Beef Project, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, signed a commitment of collaboration (CoC) with Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB) of the Ministry of Food Security and Research to improve the livelihood of smallholder farming households in Punjab and Sindh provinces through on-farm efficiency gains and development of dairy and beef market opportunities

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020) The Dairy Beef Project, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, signed a commitment of collaboration (CoC) with Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB) of the Ministry of Food Security and Research to improve the livelihood of smallholder farming households in Punjab and Sindh provinces through on-farm efficiency gains and development of dairy and beef market opportunities.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and LDDB Chief Executive Officer Dr M Fatah Ullah Khan from Islamabad signed the MoU while Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich and Project Leader Dairy-Beef Project from University of Melbourne (UoM) Australia Dr David Mcgill attended ceremony from Australia through video link.

The Dairy Beef Project is collaboration between UVAS Lahore and University of Melbourne Australia supported by the Australian Center for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) working for improvement in the livelihood of small farmers.

The purpose of this COC is to extend collaboration to raise the smallholder farm production and profit through bridging the gaps in farm advisory services and beef value chain.

This COC will particularly serve to build the capacity of smallholder farmers to improve the male calves rearing, on-farm meat production and livelihoods of farming families. In addition, both the organisations will jointly generate strategies for sustainable development of livestock, particularly beef industry. Both parties will develop SMEs entrepreneurship business models to improve dairy and meat production and linkages to markets.

Addressing the CoC ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised the representatives of Dairy Beef Project to develop a mobile application/extension material to share success stories of this project with academicians and farming community. Dr M Fatah Ullah said that this collaboration would be very beneficial for both organizations and livestock farming community can get maximum benefit from this joint venture. Project Manager Dairy- Beef Project Ms Humera Iqbal spoke about the objectives and background of this commitment of collaboration. UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also present on the occasion.