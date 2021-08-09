UrduPoint.com

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC Jointly Holds Workshop On “First Science Into Action”

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:47 PM

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into Action”

The Dairy Beef Project of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council organised “First Science into Action” workshop at Islamabad

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Aug, 2021) The Dairy Beef Project of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council organised “First Science into Action” workshop at Islamabad.


Australian High Commission Dr Geoffrey Shaw was the chief guest while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Animal husbandry Commissioner Dr Khurshid Ahmed and representatives from livestock department Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Baluchistan, NRSP, LDDB, stakeholders from private sector participated in workshop.

Dr David McGill Project Leader and many other Australian experts virtually joined the event.
Dr Geoffrey Shaw highlighted the importance of whole family extension approach for smallholder farmers to increase the farm production and profit.

The Australian team; Research Program Manager Dr Anna Okello, Australian Center for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) gave virtual talk on ACIAR’s experience with policy engagement with various examples of livestock extension systems which has encountered.


The discussion was on the current livestock extension systems, its challenges, and solutions.

The participants bring up ideas to improve and support the policies recommendations for best extension services and implementation for smallholder farming families. This includes the regular training of farm advisors, quality extension material and capacity building of farmers (men, women and children) to improve farmer’s awareness, skills and farm production and profit.
The objectives of the workshop were to providing the opportunity to participants to learn and share experiences with each other regarding livestock extension and veterinary services in Pakistan with a specific focus on policies/programs targeted at smallholder farmers, to share key Dairy-Beef project lessons regarding smallholder support services and the broader extension system, co-design national, provincial and organizational policies recommendations to positively impact the extension system and smallholder farmers and to develop recommendations based on insights from the Dairy-beef project and the livestock ‘science into action’ discussion group.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Agriculture David University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Women Family Event From Share Best

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

2 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

3 minutes ago
 PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakista ..

PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship interns ..

5 minutes ago
 Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

28 minutes ago
 24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.