UVAS Disburses Rs. 28 Million Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships Among Students

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:43 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore with the support of the Higher Education Commission and Benazir Income Support Programme distributed the cheques of worth over Rs. 28 million to its 338 needy/talented students under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project

The Directorate of University Advancement and Financial Aid (DUAFA) of the UVAS arranged scholarship disbursement ceremony in the City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the ceremony and distributed scholarship cheques among students while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Hayder, Deputy Treasurer Ch Muhammad Shafique, Assistant Director Financial Aid Qaiser Hussain and students were present.


Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the UVAS has been distributing a heft amount among the needy and talented students every year. He lauded the Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Project (Phase-1) for financially helping the needy and talented students during their studies.

