UVAS FBS Organised Best Teacher Award Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

UVAS FBS organised Best Teacher Award Ceremony

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020) The Faculty of Bio-Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised Best Teacher Award ceremony for its assistant professors and lecturers categories.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the ceremony and distributed appreciation certificates and shields among the best teachers while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and faculty members were present.

In Assistant Professors’ category, Dr Sehrish Firyal from the Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology (IBBT) whilein lecturer category Ms Amina Chugtai lecturer in Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) have been declared the best teachers of the faculty and given awards.

Prof Masood Rabbani lauded the performance of faculty members for imparting knowledge and skills to students in the best manner.

Meanwhilethe University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a farewell party in the honour of Admin Officer of Registrar Office Muhammad Mahfooz on his retirement. A large number of professors and officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani lauded his services and contribution for UVAS and best wishes for his post retirement life. He said such personsare the real asset of UVAS.

