UVAS, FJMU ink MoU to promote academic, research cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic and research cooperation.

According to the UVAS spokesperson, UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition Chairman Dr Sanaullah Iqbal, and FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan and FJMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Nadeem signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the FJMU on Friday.

According to the MoU, the both institutions would collaborate on different matters of cooperation on academic and research activities.

The FJMU will particularly facilitate internship of nutrition and dietetics students of undergraduate degree programme of Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, UVAS, for a period of nine months in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The UVAS would facilitate FJMU in capacity building of faculty members and students especially in research and nutrition through organizing trainings and workshops as well as provide technical support for patient care in OPD, Ganga Ram Hospital.

The FJMU and UVAS would also develop mutual proposals and undertaking activitiesto establish/develop the UVAS & FJMU as centers of excellence in allied health domainsespecially human nutrition and dietetics.