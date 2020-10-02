UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS, FJMU Ink MoU To Promote Academic, Research Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:57 PM

UVAS, FJMU ink MoU to promote academic, research cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic and research cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic and research cooperation.

According to the UVAS spokesperson, UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition Chairman Dr Sanaullah Iqbal, and FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan and FJMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Nadeem signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the FJMU on Friday.

According to the MoU, the both institutions would collaborate on different matters of cooperation on academic and research activities.

The FJMU will particularly facilitate internship of nutrition and dietetics students of undergraduate degree programme of Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, UVAS, for a period of nine months in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The UVAS would facilitate FJMU in capacity building of faculty members and students especially in research and nutrition through organizing trainings and workshops as well as provide technical support for patient care in OPD, Ganga Ram Hospital.

The FJMU and UVAS would also develop mutual proposals and undertaking activitiesto establish/develop the UVAS & FJMU as centers of excellence in allied health domainsespecially human nutrition and dietetics.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Flour prices may go up due to shortage of wheat: R ..

4 minutes ago

ECC allows import of 0.18 million tons wheat from ..

6 minutes ago

German shares lose 1.35 pct at start of trading on ..

6 minutes ago

Meeting held to review admissions in UAF

6 minutes ago

Vietnam's capital stock index ends up

8 minutes ago

Six arrested during search operation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.