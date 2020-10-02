UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto Promote Academic, Research Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:16 PM

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic and research cooperation

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic and research cooperation.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition ChairmanDrSanaullahIqbaland FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof DrAamirZaman KhanandFJMURegistrar Prof Dr Muhammad Nadeemsigned the MoU in a ceremony held at FJMU.

According to the MOU, both institutions will collaborate on different matters of cooperation on academic and research activities. The FJMU will particularly facilitate internship of nutrition and dietetics students of undergraduate degree programmeof Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, UVAS, for a period of nine months in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The UVAS will facilitate FJMU in capacity building of faculty members and students especially in research and nutrition through organizing hands-on trainings and workshops as well as provide technical support for patient care in OPD, SGRH.


Additionally, both parties will support each other on developing research proposals and conducting joint research and development projects, exchange of faculty members and/or researchers with the objective of realizing research projects in areas mutually agreed upon by both the universities.
The parties agreed to provide mutual access to facilities for purposes of fundamental, academic research by both universities in accordance with the procedures and expectations established by each university and specific department.The FJMU and UVAS will also develop mutual proposals and undertaking activities to establish / develop UVAS & FJMU as Centers of Excellence in allied health domains especially Human Nutrition & Dietetics.

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Fatima Jinnah University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

I'll appreciate if Maryam Nawaz’s social media ..

29 minutes ago

Beijing-Islamabad ties 'unbreakable,' says Munir A ..

8 minutes ago

'National Emergency Helpline' to be launched soon: ..

8 minutes ago

Mandatory demand of corona test from students,staf ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey's 'Aggressive Behavior' in East Mediterrane ..

8 minutes ago

Armenian Government Ready to Work With OSCE Minsk ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.