UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS (FSHN) Students Secured Three Positions In All Pakistan DICE-AFS Agriculture And Food Sciences Event

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:23 PM

UVAS (FSHN) students secured three positions in All Pakistan DICE-AFS Agriculture and Food Sciences event

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore participated at “All Pakistan DICE Agriculture and Food Sciences (DICE-AFS) Innovation Event” held at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore participated at “All Pakistan DICE Agriculture and Food Sciences (DICE-AFS) Innovation Event” held at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan.

UVAS students under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Shahbaz presented their research projects and innovative foods products and secured three special prize positions with a cash prize of Rs. 30,000/. The event was organized by the DICE (Distinguished, Innovation, Collaboration, and Entrepreneurship) foundation of the USA. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha lauded the performance of UVAS students and congratulated them on their achievement.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Multan Agriculture University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event

Recent Stories

World Food Day observed at UVAS

3 minutes ago

Vowda says JUI-F Chief is always available on rent

6 minutes ago

Snowden Slams Western Security Agencies for Trying ..

2 minutes ago

Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

11 minutes ago

Karkay Rental Power reference: judicial remand of ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians shake world conscience on Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.