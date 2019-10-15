UVAS (FSHN) students secured three positions in All Pakistan DICE-AFS Agriculture and Food Sciences event

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore participated at “All Pakistan DICE Agriculture and Food Sciences (DICE-AFS) Innovation Event” held at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore participated at “All Pakistan DICE Agriculture and Food Sciences (DICE-AFS) Innovation Event” held at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan.

UVAS students under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Shahbaz presented their research projects and innovative foods products and secured three special prize positions with a cash prize of Rs. 30,000/. The event was organized by the DICE (Distinguished, Innovation, Collaboration, and Entrepreneurship) foundation of the USA. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha lauded the performance of UVAS students and congratulated them on their achievement.