UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th December, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised its 17thAnnual Sports in its City Campus Sports Ground.

University of Education Lahore (UE)Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani inaugurated sports contests in the morning whileEx-Principal of the Collage of Veterinary Science (CVS) LahoreProf Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafriwas thechief guest at the prize distribution ceremony in the night. Students from the City Campus Lahore, Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Science Jhang and Khan Bahadar Choudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal participated in sports fixtures which continued till late night.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Pasha congratulatedthe faculty, staff and studentsthat UVASranked 3rd in national sports ranking of public sector universities of the country by Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said UVASis progressing day by day through its quality of education, research and also in extra-curricular sports activities in Pakistan.He also lauded the discipline of UVAS especiallyin the selection of new students on sports basisfor various degree programmes with atransparent manner. He said such achievements are the result of collective efforts of UVAS Sports Board and best performance of its talented students.

In the concluding ceremony, Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafrisaid that UVAS always promote its extra-curricular activities as well as curricular activities. He said I feel proud to see the talent and especially discipline of UVAS students. He also shared his past memories and achievements when he was the Principal of CVS. He lauded UVAS leadership playing its key role for the development of university and especially for the uplift of veterinary profession in Pakistan.He hoped that the university will continue its journey of progress and development.

At the time of concluding, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presented the vote of thanks. He said that sports and extra-curricular activities were as important for students as the curricular activities.

Hesaid UVAS always promoting extra-curricular healthy activities and traditions for the capacity building of the students.He advised students by utilizing your knowledge and skills serve the nation and always play vital role for the development of our country because the God choose us for thenobel cause.Prof Rabbani lauded the performance of students, who actively participated in different sports activities and also praised efforts ofthe organizers for conducting the sports day in befitting manner.

The various contestsfeatured duringAnnual sports day included final races of 800, 200, 100 Meter Race for boys and girls, three-leg race, javelin throw, shot put, long jump, triple jump, discus throw, tug of war, chaati race, martial art presentation/gymnastic show, musical chair etc.

A student from (DVM)Hamza Aslam among male categorywhile students from (Microbiology) FaizaandShanzay fromFood Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN)among the female categorywere declare the best/fastest athletes of the UVAS.

A student from (DVM)Mati-ur-Rehman Cheema won the title of “Mr UVAS” while MPhil/PhD students with 98 points from city Campus Lahore in male category and Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences(IPS) studentswith 84also fromCity Campus Lahore in female category won general trophies.

DVM 4th year students with 94 points in male category and DVM Ravi Campus Pattoki students with 70 points in female category won general trophies. The UVAS Administration team and CVAS Jhang Campus team won tug-of-war contests. Muhammad Mushatq Ahmad Pracha (Rugby), Muhammad Bilal Manzoor (Kabaddi), Ahmad Mahmood Ashraf (Kabaddi) and Muhammad Shahan Anwar (Taekwondo) werethe colors holder of UVAS.

Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafrialong with VC Prof Rabbani distributed trophies and medals among the winners of all contests.

Earlier, Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal shared the achievements of the UVAS players in various sports competitions held in 2018-19 including cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, handball, kabaddi, badminton, karate, wushu, lawn tennis, rugby, chess, wrestling, weightlifting and bodybuilding, etc.The Chairman Sports BoardRana Muhammad Ayyub and a large number of students from all campuses of UVAS were present on the occasion.