UVAS holds 3-day faculty development workshop on ‘Knowing Cancer in Small Animals to Improve their Quality of Life’

The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT), Department of Pathology and Collage of Veterinary Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) jointly arranged a three-days faculty development workshop

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th July, 2021) The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT), Department of Pathology and Collage of Veterinary Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) jointly arranged a three-days faculty development workshop on ‘Knowing Cancer in Small Animal to Improve Their Quality of Life’ here at City Campus Lahore.

Federal Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination Mr Usman Sarosh and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad co-chaired the concluding session of the workshop and they distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor/President (PVMC) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association Dr Muhammad Arshad, Vice-President (PVMC) Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro, Chairman Department of Pathology Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Director (IBBT) Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad, Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Waseem, Dr Sehrish Firyal and number of faculty members and professionals from different institutions of Pakistan were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Usman Sarosh lauded the organizer of the workshop UVAS and PVMC to arrange this workshop on informative topic which was the key way of learning innovative knowledge for young veterinarian. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged the participants of training to learn about practical knowledge and techniques for the enhancement of professional competencies.

The objectives of the training were to impart better understanding of the latest trends in animal cancers to the training participants, to update them on the latest molecular and histopathological tools for cancer pathogenesis and also to promote the awareness and importance of animal cancers in our society.

During three day workshop national and international experts delivered lectures on the topics of cancer overview with regard to small animals, cancer pathogenesis and cell cycle, canine cancer classification and diagnostic techniques, cancer mitigation using local herbs, biopsy trimming/tumor margins, tissue preservation and processing, histopathology of normal tissues of companion animals in Pakistan, common cancers in companion animals and gene expression analysis of canine cancer by RT-qPCR, etc.