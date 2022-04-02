UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds 7th National Workshop On ‘Reproductive Ultrasonography In Domestic Animals’

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

The Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with In-Service Veterinary Professional Development (IVPD) arranged concluding ceremony of 7th five-day training workshop on “Reproductive Ultrasonography in Five Species of Domestic Animals” here in UVAS Veterinary Academy

The Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with In-Service Veterinary Professional Development (IVPD) arranged concluding ceremony of 7th five-day training workshop on "Reproductive Ultrasonography in Five Species of Domestic Animals" here in UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I.) chaired the concluding session of workshop and gave away certificates to the participants while Chairman Department of Theriogenology Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, Dr M Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan, Dr Talha Ashraf, Dr Sarbiland Khan, Dr Asmatullah Kaka including 24 veterinarian, farm mangers and vet practitioner/professionals from public & private organizations from all over Pakistan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded organizers for arranging such an informative hands-on training workshop which is necessary for the uplift of livestock sector and boost national economy of Pakistan.

The objective of the workshop was to equip the participants with required knowledge and skills to diagnose reproductive issues and to improve fertility through ultrasonography in cow, buffalo, sheep, goats and dogs. The course aims to enhance participant’s practical knowledge and skills about the use and application of ultrasound in reproductive management of domestic animals. Visits to a private stud farm and local dairy animal sheds were also arranged during the workshop.

