UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who performed their duties in flood-affected areas

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in connection with UVAS Flood Relief Campaign 2022" arranged an acknowledgement ceremony in the honour of flood relief volunteer teams who performed their duties day and night with full of dedication in the worst flood-affected areas including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Taunsa Sharif (Phase-1), Karor Lal Eason Layyah, Rojhan, Charsadda (Phase-2), Khairpur and Lesbela (Phase-3).

Former governor Punjab Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Maqbool presided over the ceremony and distributed appreciation certificates among UVAS flood relief volunteer teams and various committee conveners and members. He also presented souvenirs among the donors (friends of UVAS) who donated cash and kind for the noble cause.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Former UVAS Vice-Chancellors including Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Officials from Livestock Department, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz, deans, directors, chairmen/chairpersons, principals from different sub-campuses of UVAS, flood relief management committee members, nine flood relief volunteer teams, donors (Friends of UVAS) and number of faculty members were present.

While addressing the audience, Khalid Maqbool this year due to destruction by heavy floods the livestock farming community is facing economic losses in Pakistan. He acknowledged the role of UVAS students, faculty members and administration in fund raising and distribution of relief items among the flood-hit people with transparent manner. He urged students to learn about innovative skills and best practices related to veterinary profession to compete with developed countries graduates. He said it is direly needed to provide maximum opportunities of entrepreneurs to our young graduates/students for their better future. He said that a large number of stakeholders, students, researchers and farmers not only from Punjab but also from all over the Pakistan getting maximum benefits from UVAS through its quality of education and research. He said UVAS always play a lead role for the uplift of livestock sector and contributing in national economy of Pakistan. He said I am really glad to see that UVAS flourishing day by day with state of the art laboratories and infrastructure development for practical work of their students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS launched a flood relief campaign with the mission ‘Save Livestock, Save Communities’. He said UVAS in collaboration with local L&DD officials conducted a survey of flood-affected areas to see the real extent of damages and the relief needs and used GPS technology for this purpose. He mentioned UVAS organized national and international donor conferences, arranged relief camps and collected donations worth Rs 25 million in cash and kind. He shared we received international donations from Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the USA.

He also spoke UVAS sent nine volunteer teams to flood hit areas in all the four provinces to provide veterinary services, basic medicines, vaccines, feed, etc, to the stranded livestock apart from the provision of items of basic needs and ration to affected people. He said I also visited the flood-affected areas and inspect relief activities and efforts of our teams. He also said to ensure transparency we kept on regularly updating information about our relief activities on the university website and set an excellent example of relief work for other HEIs. He thanked all the donors who showed trust in UVAS. Prof Dr Nasim also mentioned the ideas regarding livestock emergency services guidelines, develop a course on disaster management and request the government for fee waiver of students from flood-affected areas etc.

Later, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz presented the vote of thanks.

UVAS Flood Relief Volunteer teams successfully provided veterinary services at the doorsteps of flood victims to save their animals from diseases. During flood relief activities total 25898 large and small (buffalo/cattle, sheep & goat, horse, dog & cat) animal treated, 9815 animal vaccinated, 265 seed packets, 2222 animal feed bag (vunda) distributed along with other necessary daily routine items related to 875 ration bag (hygienic food), 306 clothes (blanket, quilts, shawls), shelter, kitchen unit and medicines among the poor livestock farming & deserving families of flood affected areas in phase-1, phase-2 and phase-3 with transparent manner.