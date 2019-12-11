UVAS holds awareness seminar on Field Biosafety for students

(@FahadShabbir)

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Health Security Partners (HSP) USA organized a awareness seminar on 'Field Biosafety' for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students at Ravi Campus Pattoki on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Health Security Partners (HSP) USA organized a awareness seminar on 'Field Biosafety' for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students at Ravi Campus Pattoki on Tuesday.

The objective of the seminar was to uplift the awareness level and to provide hands on practice opportunity for capacity building of final year DVM students to identify the role and impact of biosafety in the field conditions while dealing with different zoonotic diseases and biological specimens.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired seminar and delivered an informative lecture on overview of biosafety and biosecurity issues while addressing zoonotic infections including the roles and responsibilities of veterinarians in ensuring biosafety and biosecurity.

After comprehensive overview participants were trained on various aspects of biosafety including selection of personal protective equipment (PPE) while handling animals, management of animal body fluids containing pathogens, animal waste management and management of injuries due to animal bite/animal hit and hand washing in field conditions.

At the end of seminar, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani distributed certificates among all the participant, facilitators and resource persons.