UVAS holds condolence reference for deceased senior alumni members

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a joint condolence reference in the memory of senior alumni members of UVAS who passed away recently. The deceased UVAS alumni members were Dr Sher Muhammad, Dr Muhammad Khalid, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zahoor-ul-Hassan, Dr Masood Ahmad and Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Jameel Akhtar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the condolence reference while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Ex- President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Dr Muhammad Arshad, sons and daughters of deceased alumni members and a number of senior veterinarians/professionals were attended the reference practically and many through video link. They paid rich tribute to all deceased alumni members of UVAS in a condolence reference held at City Campus Lahore on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that in the recent years UVAS set a tradition that after the death of its alumni members to arrange such condolence references to acknowledge their outstanding professional services which performed with full of dedication for the uplift of veterinary profession and development of livestock and poultry sector.

While addressing the condolence reference through video links Prof Pasha expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demises of senior alumni members of UVAS and sympathized with bereaved families. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that all the alumni of UVAS were the real hero and presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier, General Secretary of UVAS Alumni Association Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf spoke about the biographies and contributions of the deceased members including Ex-Director General (DG) Livestock & Dairy Development Department, KPK/Vice-President of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Dr Sher Muhammad.

Dr Muhammad Khalid also served Royal Veterinary College as a Lecturer in Animal Reproduction.

Dr Muhammad Aslam was the Managing Director of Islamabad Group was among the pioneers of the poultry industry in Pakistan.

Dr Zahoor-ul-Hassan was known for his unprecedented skills in surgery.

Dr Masood Ahmad served Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Punjab for 37 years while Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Jameel Akhtar served in in the Remount Veterinary & Farms Corps (RV&FC).