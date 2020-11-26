UrduPoint.com
UVAS Holds Condolence Reference For NTSA President Muhammad Arif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:39 PM

UVAS holds condolence reference for NTSA President Muhammad Arif

The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a condolence reference in the memory of President (NTSA)/Administration Officer Muhammad Arif who died on 20 November at the age of 50 years

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th November, 2020) The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a condolence reference in the memory of President (NTSA)/Administration Officer Muhammad Arif who died on 20 November at the age of 50 years.


UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, a large number of UVAS faculty members, students, family members of Muhammad Arif and employees attended.

The UVAS VC and former (NTSA) president Qazi Muhammad Akram expressed their desire to name the residential block as ‘Baoo Arif block’ in recognition of his outstanding services for UVAS.

Prof Nasim and Prof Pasha expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Arif and prayed for his soul and sympathized with bereaved family. They paid rich tribute to his 30 years services as an employee of the university as well as President of (NTSA) like as a philanthropist for the welfare of the supportive staff.

More Stories From Education

