UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jul, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023 at Lahore-Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while a number of stakeholders from public and private sectors including Buffalo Breeder Association, Vice-Chancellors from Veterinary Universities and officials from Livestock Department were present virtually & physically.

While addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presented the expression of interest for the upcoming World Buffalo Congress 2023. The participants of the meeting lauded the effort of UVAS leadership to show case Pakistani indigenous breed at international forum. They also assured for providing their full support will successfully organize this mega event in the next year.