Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:37 PM

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof Dr Athar Mahmud

The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell reference and party in the honour of Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmud on his retirement

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell reference and party in the honour of Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmud on his retirement.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the reference while Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, ASA faculty members, Syndicate members, Advance Studies and Research Board members and Academic Council members were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the outstanding services and contributions of Dr Athar Mahmud for UVAS especially for the development of Department of Poultry Production at Ravi Campus.

He said Dr Athar Mahmud had developed strong linkages with poultry industry and always played a vital role in the betterment of students. He said Prof Athar is a good team builder, good sportsman in athletics, coach/trainer and has much more management skills.


President ASA Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani presented the vote of thanks. Earlier, Dr Shahid Mehmood spoke about the contributions of Dr Athar for UVAS. Prof Athar earned more than 27 years of experience from 1993-2021 in teaching, research, administration and providing extension services to the poultry farmers.

He won Best University Teacher Award from HEC in 2016 and Gold Medal from World Poultry Science Association - Pakistan Branch in recognition of his services for poultry industry in 2018.

He was a prolific researcher and published more than 100 peer reviewed journal articles along with 60 abstracts and conference proceedings and 04 books on poultry production.


Dr Athar joined the College of Veterinary Sciences, Lahore as Lecturer in January 1993. He completed his PhD in Poultry Nutrition in 2010 and was promoted to the status of Associate Professor in 2011.

He served as Director Student Affairs from 2012 to 2014 in City Campus and then at Ravi Campus till his retirement. In 2014, he was promoted to Professor and Chairman of the Department of Poultry Production.

He has expertise in Poultry Nutrition, Waste Management and its Utilization. Prof Athar secured and managed six different competitive research projects worth Rs. 369 million and three developmental projects amounting to Rs.

265 million. He is an HEC approved supervisor and supervised 62 MPhil and 16 PhD scholars.
Earlier, UVAS Qirtas Society students won 6 positions in All Pakistan co-curricular activities held under “Mehshar-e-Khayal” competitions like urdu essay, bait bazi, English poem, article writing and quiz organized by University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

