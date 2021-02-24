UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad

The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell party in the honour of Chairman/Associate Professor Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad on his retirement

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell party in the honour of Chairman/Associate Professor Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad on his retirement.

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the guest of honour while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, ASA faculty members, family members of Dr Syed Saleem and Administrative officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha lauded the outstanding services and contributions of Dr Syed Saleem for UVAS and the welfare of animals. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that Dr Saleem is really a willing worker who performed his duty and completed his task with full of dedication.

President ASA Mian Abdul Hafeez presented the vote of thanks.

Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Avais spoke about the contribution of Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad for UVAS during his 19 years-service 2003-2021. Dr Saleem remained In-charge Pet Centre UVAS 2003-2009, Incharge Aviaries, Wildlife and Exotic Species, Deputy Director Advanced Studies 2010-2014, Manager Research Operation, ORIC 2011-2014, Incharge Outreach Veterinary Hospital Sattarwala 2014-2019, Incharge Outdoor, Clinical Medicine & Surgery 2018-2019, Chairman Department of Veterinary Medicine/Principal Officer Building & Works 2016-2021. He also remained member of UVAS Syndicate in 2017. He won a Rs 29.73m development project titled Pet Breeding and Research Centre at Ravi Campus, Pattoki, produced 25 M.Phils and published 29 research articles.