UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof DrJalees Ahmad Bhatti

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a farewell ceremony in honour of Pro Vice-ChancellorProf Dr Masood Rabbani and College of Veterinary &Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang Prof Dr Jalees Ahmad Bhatti on their retirement here at City Campus on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahamd presided over the ceremony while President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons from different departments and administrative officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the services and contribution of both the professors for the development of UVAS and imparting knowledge and skills to students. He said that through knowledge and skills both professors played a pivotal role not only in the uplift of livestock sector but also for the progress of university. Prof Nasim said that both professors performed their duties with full of dedication.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof Dr Jalees thanked UVAS leadership and expressedtheir best wishes for the progress of UVAS.

Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub spoke about the contributions of Prof DrMasood Rabbani.

He served for 26 years in the field of veterinary science as a teacher and researcher of microbiology. He said that Prof Rabbani remained UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science and tenured professor. He remained President of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council/Convener PVMCand Accreditation & Equivalence. He also remained the Convener of National Curricula Revision Committee and Honorary Secretary Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).He is recipient of Izaz-i-Fazeelat presidential award (2005), fellowship from David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles USA in 2008, Best Teacher’s Award 2013-14 from the Higher Education Commission.

Chairman Department of Livestock Management Dr Nisar Ahmad spoke about the contribution of34-year service of Prof Dr Jalees Ahmad Bhatti. He said Dr Bhatti has vast experience in teaching research, administration, livestock farm operation and extension services for farmers. He remained Chairman of Department of Livestock Production for two year. He supervised more then 28 mphil and 06 Pscholars. At the time of UVAS establishment, he was appointed as Media Head and Public Relations Officer in 2003.