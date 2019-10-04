UrduPoint.com
UVAS Holds Farewell Ceremony On Retirement Of Prof Dr Mian Abdul Sattar And Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khan

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:24 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahoreorganised a farewell party in the honour of Prof DrMian Abdul Sattar from Department of Theriogenologyand Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khan from Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgeryon their retirement

Emeritus ProfDrNasim Ahmed spoke about the contribution of ProfDrMian Abdul Sattarduring his 21 years servicein Punjab government on different position and 14 years at UVAS in the area of reproduction,artificial insemination. Prof Mian Abdul Sattar is the General Secretary of Society for Animal Reproduction of Pakistan (SARP).
Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani spoke about the contributionsof Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khanas afaculty member on different administrative positions for the uplift of veterinary profession during his 40 years services.

DrArif Khan is a well-known veterinary surgeon. She said Prof Arif was the member of advisory board police, rangers and many national and international organisations.
Speaking on the occasion,Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha lauded services and contribution of both professors for the welfare of animals and imparting knowledge and technical skills to their students. Hesaid through knowledge and skills both professors played a pivotal role not only in uplift of livestock sectorbut also for the progress and benefit of UVAS and its students.

