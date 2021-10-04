UVAS holds GRE exam preparation webinar

The Center for Education Policy and Education (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized a webinar on GRE Orientation in collaboration with High Achievers League (HAL) here Monday

The session was an introduction to Graduate Record Examination (GRE) test which is required to apply for scholarships offered in the United States of America and Canada.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the webinar, spoke about various scholarship opportunities and urged students to compete for these scholarships.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Achievers League academy Mr Zeeshan Rahat Qureshi was the resource person who spoke about the test format and various components of the exam and its preparation tips. Chairperson Department Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb spoke about the success stories of scholarship holders.

This event was attended by final year students of UG degree programs, postgraduate students and early career faculty members of UVAS. At the end of webinar member CEPA Ms Amina Chughtai thanked the webinar attendees.