UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Holds Informative Seminar On “Recent Advances In Enzyme Nutrition For Poultry”

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:05 PM

UVAS holds informative seminar on “Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry”

The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Nutritionist Association of Pakistan (NAP) and DSM-Nutritional Products arranged a technical awareness seminar for the guidance of farmers and professionals on “Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry” here in city Campus on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019) The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Nutritionist Association of Pakistan (NAP) and DSM-Nutritional Products arranged a technical awareness seminar for the guidance of farmers and professionals on “Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry” here in city Campus on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof DrAnjumKhalkique, Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof DrSaima and other representatives from poultry industry, stakeholders and a large number of researchers,professionals, faculty members and students were present.

General Manager/Senior Manager Technical Services-Enzymes, DSM APAC DrStamatopoulos Kostas delivered an informative lecture. He highlighted various aspects of global feed enzymes alliance,enzymes in poultry nutrition, innovation in enzymes development, the approach to sustainable animal production, poultry meat production and recent advances in feed manufacturing, enzyme utilization in poultry. The aim of the seminar was to create awareness among professionals and farmers regardingunderstanding of enzymes in poultry feed formulation and specific nutritional need in poultry. This Seminar also aimed to develop collaboration between DSM-Nutritional Products and UVAS for research on Antibiotic Growth Promoters(AGP) free solutions, vitamin and enzymes for poultry and other species.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Alliance University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host &#039;Kids&#039; Choice Awards&# ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Opens New Branch In Bahad ..

7 minutes ago

Resolution for removal of Deputy Chairman Senate r ..

4 minutes ago

CDA directed to permit same-designed kiosk in each ..

4 minutes ago

National defense, military TV channel starts broad ..

4 minutes ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company to hold open courts ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.