UVAS holds informative seminar on “Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019) The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Nutritionist Association of Pakistan (NAP) and DSM-Nutritional Products arranged a technical awareness seminar for the guidance of farmers and professionals on “Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry” here in city Campus on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof DrAnjumKhalkique, Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof DrSaima and other representatives from poultry industry, stakeholders and a large number of researchers,professionals, faculty members and students were present.

General Manager/Senior Manager Technical Services-Enzymes, DSM APAC DrStamatopoulos Kostas delivered an informative lecture. He highlighted various aspects of global feed enzymes alliance,enzymes in poultry nutrition, innovation in enzymes development, the approach to sustainable animal production, poultry meat production and recent advances in feed manufacturing, enzyme utilization in poultry. The aim of the seminar was to create awareness among professionals and farmers regardingunderstanding of enzymes in poultry feed formulation and specific nutritional need in poultry. This Seminar also aimed to develop collaboration between DSM-Nutritional Products and UVAS for research on Antibiotic Growth Promoters(AGP) free solutions, vitamin and enzymes for poultry and other species.