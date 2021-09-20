UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Control”

The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized a daylong “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Control” here in City Campus

More than 250 participants from five countries (Indonesia, USA, Somalia, Kazakhstan, India participated in this conference.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the conference while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and a number of academicians, practicing vets, researchers, professionals, UVAS faculty members and students were joined conference through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged the need of effective control measures against rabies in animals as well as in human population.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that integrated management approaches including public awareness and use of innovative technology are the need of hour and it is also important to overcome the barriers of control like religious and social factors along with training of human resource must be given priority in government policy.



Many well-known national and international experts, professors and professionals including Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dr Ajaz Rashid from Windsor Animal Hospital USA, Manager of Rabies Prevention and Training Centre from Indus Hospital Dr Aftab Gohar, Prof Dr Hassan Saleem from UVAS, Vet physician and Surgeon Dr Attique Dhakoo, Ms Qurat-Ul-Ain Anjum from Vets Care Club for rabies awareness UVAS delivered their lectures on different topics.

They spoke about the rabies facts, strategies and role of policy makers in rabies elimination, rabies status and legislative measures in USA, threat of rabies by bites of stray dogs, rabies prevention and treatment in cats & dog, etc.