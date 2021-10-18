UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds International Webinar On "Milk Components As Antimicrobial Agents Against Infections"

Mon 18th October 2021

UVAS holds International Webinar on "Milk Components as Antimicrobial Agents Against Infections"

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University of Khuzestan Iran organized an international webinar on “Milk Components as antimicrobial agents against infections” at Ravi Campus Pattoki

Professor Dr Taherah Mohammadabadi was the speaker from Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University of Khuzestan, Iran. She delivered an informative lecture on the topic of “Milk components as antimicrobial agents against infections".

She emphasizes the importance of milk components. She said milk contains various protective proteins and enzymes including lysozymes, immunoglobulins, lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase which have antiviral, antibacterial and immunological properties. Immunoglobulins combat autoimmune diseases by strengthening the immune system and protecting the body against microbial and viral infections she added. Dr Muhammad Junaid and number of national and international professionals attended the webinar via video link.

