UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism of Disease and Poultry Pathology’

The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration withCharles Louis Davis and Samuel Wesley Thompson DVM Foundation, United States of America (USA) arranged 2nd International three day workshop on “Mechanism of Disease and Poultry Pathology” at City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020) The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration withCharles Louis Davis and Samuel Wesley Thompson DVM Foundation, United States of America (USA) arranged 2nd International three day workshop on “Mechanism of Disease and Poultry Pathology” at City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates and shields among the participants and resource persons of theworkshop. Prof DrCorrie Brown from University of Georgia, USA,Senior Pathologist/Scientist DrTanjaZabka were the resource persons of workshop while Chairman Department of Pathology Prof DrAsimAslam, DrAsimMahmood Khan and a number of stakeholders/professionals from poultry industry, faculty members and postgraduate students from across the country attended.

Speaking on the occasion,Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that the workshop provided a golden opportunity to faculty and student to learn the latest knowledge and skills about poultry pathology from international experts. He urged the participants to apply in the field the knowledge which learnt during the workshop and also share the same with fellow professional and students.

He advised the participants to build linkages with national and international experts and professionals through social mediaand exchange their knowledge and skills. He assured the organizers of his support for such useful activities for capacity building and skills enhancement of professionals.

The workshop focused on the pathogenesis of disease in various body systems, ending with case-based reviews of specific poultry diseases to include mechanisms and pathogenesis.

Various aspects related to understanding of the basic mechanisms in disease development, identification and description of gross and microscopic lesions and establishing a necropsy-based diagnosis of a disease condition were covered during the workshop. Experts delivered lectures on introduction, fundamental principles of gross pathology, disturbance of circulation, cell injury and necrosis, inflammation and inflammatory cell identification, disturbance of growth, practical necropsy training, review of packaging and report writing and poultry disease scenarios, etc.