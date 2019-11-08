UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha after completion of his two tenures as VC of UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a joint session reference in the honor of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha after successfully completion of his two tenures as Vice-Chancellor of UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a joint session reference in the honor of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha after successfully completion of his two tenures as Vice-Chancellor of UVAS. Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha is presently working as Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UoE). A large number of members of the UVASSyndicate, Academic Council and Advance Studies and Research Board,Deans, Directors, Chairpersons were present on the occasion.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbanispoke about the contribution of Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha44years service at UVAS as a Vice-Chancellor for the uplift of veterinary profession and university and also in the area of Animal Nutrition. He said under the leadership of Prof Pasha as Vice-Chancellor, the UVAS attained its position among the top world universities of Asia in The Times Higher Education and QS World University rankings. Nationally, the UVAS has achieved 3rd position in Higher Education Commission Sports Ranking of Public Sector Universities and is also among top 10 universities of the country according to the HEC overall ranking of Pakistani higher education institutions.

Prof Rabbani also mentioned that Prof Pasha secured over a dozen development projects from Federal and Punjab governments worth Rs. 10.9 billion. He said under Prof Pasha tenures, the UVAS also won three international projects, one funded by Australia and two by the American government. Prof Pasha enhanced liaison with the industry, promoted community services, developed policy frameworks for the Punjab Livestock Department and established a Veterinary Academy for providing in-service training facility of advance veterinary education and professional development for veterinary professionals.

He said Prof Pahsa was also focal person for establishment of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur. Prof Pasha has been conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by the President of Pakistan in 2016 for his outstanding performance and showing excellence in the field of veterinary science. He was earlier awarded with Best University Teacher Award by the HEC in 2009. He is a PhD in Animal Nutrition from the West Virginia University, USA, and has about 40 years professional experience in education, research and education administration to his credit.He said Prof Pasha published 140 research papers in refereed scientific journals, supervised 142 MPhil and 23 PhD students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-ChancellorUniversity of Education Lahore (UoE) Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha said that all of the achievements are due to the collective effort of full of dedication team and support who working day and night for in their concerning discipline for the development of UVAS. He also advised UVAS present leadership to focusing on the establishment of Center for biologics vaccine production unit, technology transfer and upgraded of KBCMA-CVAS Narowal campus keep on priority and whatever you want need any assistance from me I will be with available for UVAS. He lauded the role of UVAS administration organised this joint session reference in a befitting manner and said such tradition is the real identity of prestigious institution. He also cut a cake on the occasion and thanked all the participants of programme.Earlier, Dr Ashraf Tahir, Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Prof DrAnjumKhalique and Prof Dr Muhammad Azam shared their past experience, workingrelations with Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha.