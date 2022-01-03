UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds Meeting On Pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 05:52 PM

UVAS holds meeting on pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference 2022

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association organised pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference schedule to be held on 17 to 19 February 2022 at Expo Centre Lahore for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association organised pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference schedule to be held on 17 to 19 February 2022 at Expo Centre Lahore for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary co-chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the upcoming International poultry Expo while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chief organizer Conference Dr Asim Mahmood, Dr Masood Sadiq Ch, Major Jawaid Hussain Bukhari, PPA representatives and UVAS faculty members were present.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested three modes of conference. He said that in the normal situation it should be held physically, and in case of spread of omicron through hybrid and virtually.

Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary said that this conference will promote indigenous research and local researchers to address the poultry issues in Pakistan. He said two major aspects will be discussed during conference sessions related to poultry management and poultry health.


The participants suggested that various lectures and presentations by experts on clinical medicine, epidemiology, post covid-19 and climate effects on poultry health and poultry meat export during the conference.


A large number of academicians from different universities, researchers, veterinarians, professionals/scientists from veterinary/animal sciences, medical sciences, public health/environmental sciences and stakeholders from poultry industries, national and international experts from different countries will attend this conference physically and also through video links.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore February University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Post From

Recent Stories

Explore the world in 2022 with Emirates’ new spe ..

Explore the world in 2022 with Emirates’ new special fares

4 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects ..

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects extended till January 17

25 minutes ago
 Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Patha ..

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasi ..

42 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

39 minutes ago
 Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of ..

Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of 2021-22: MoC

39 minutes ago
 Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsma ..

Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.