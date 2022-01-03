UVAS holds meeting on pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference 2022

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association organised pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference schedule to be held on 17 to 19 February 2022 at Expo Centre Lahore for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association organised pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference schedule to be held on 17 to 19 February 2022 at Expo Centre Lahore for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary co-chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the upcoming International poultry Expo while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chief organizer Conference Dr Asim Mahmood, Dr Masood Sadiq Ch, Major Jawaid Hussain Bukhari, PPA representatives and UVAS faculty members were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested three modes of conference. He said that in the normal situation it should be held physically, and in case of spread of omicron through hybrid and virtually.

Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary said that this conference will promote indigenous research and local researchers to address the poultry issues in Pakistan. He said two major aspects will be discussed during conference sessions related to poultry management and poultry health.



The participants suggested that various lectures and presentations by experts on clinical medicine, epidemiology, post covid-19 and climate effects on poultry health and poultry meat export during the conference.



A large number of academicians from different universities, researchers, veterinarians, professionals/scientists from veterinary/animal sciences, medical sciences, public health/environmental sciences and stakeholders from poultry industries, national and international experts from different countries will attend this conference physically and also through video links.