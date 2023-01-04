UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds National Symposium On ‘Effects Of Flood On Agriculture And Livestock Sector: How To Recover Through Agri-banking And Finance’

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 04:57 PM

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector: How to recover through agri-banking and finance’

The Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged National Symposium on ‘Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector: How to recover through agri-banking and finance’ at City Campus on Tuesda

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023) The Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged National Symposium on 'Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector: How to recover through agri-banking and finance' at City Campus on Tuesday.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman chaired concluding session and distributed certificates among the resource persons of the symposium while Assistant Director HQ Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide Govt of Punjab Dr Sabin Fatima, Head Agriculture Credit Division Bank of Punjab Mr Sarfraz Hussain, Chairperson Department of Biological Sciences Dr Mubashra Munir, Programme Coordinator Biological Sciences Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and number of students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that last year due to destruction by heavy floods in our country livestock & agriculture sectors very much effected and poor farming community in the rural areas is facing economic loss. He said it is direly needed to work for the enhancing the profitability of poor farming community through agri-banking and finance. Dr Imtiaz Rabbani presented the vote of thanks.

Dr Sabin Fatima delivered her detailed lecture on effect of flood on crops and livestock, Dr Fasiha Qureshi talked about heavy monsoon rains causes widespread devastation to the agriculture sector and Mr Sarfraz Hussain spoke on banking sector role to cop the recent floods impacts etc.

