UVAS holds National Training Workshop on “Production of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System”

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:06 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019) The Center for Biologics Production Ravi Campus Pattoki of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a five days National Training Workshop on “Production of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of the workshop on Friday and gave away certificates to the participants and resource persons. Prof DrKhushi Muhammad, Associate Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan andprofessional participantsfrom different provinces of Pakistan were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that such workshops are necessary for networking with renowned experts and sharing innovative knowledge with each other.

He said that FMD is a deadly disease which causes loss to the national economy. He saidthat it is our responsibility to adopt the latest international methods and technology for the development of FMD vaccine cell suspension culture system to curb this deadly disease. The aim of the workshop was to train local staff of the project in FMD vaccine production by using suspension culture system. Participants were trained on documentation, suspension cell culture system, virus culture, biological titration of FMD virus, inactivation, sterility/safety tests and formulation of vaccine, etc.

Your Thoughts and Comments

