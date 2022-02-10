UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds National Webinar On ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 03:38 PM

UVAS holds national webinar on ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ever Fresh Farms organized a national webinar on ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’ here in City Campus Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ever Fresh Farms organized a national webinar on ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’ here in City Campus Lahore on Thursday.
Shariah Advisor Ever Fresh Farm Mufti Asad Mahmood delivered an informative lecture at UVAS.

He spoke the participants about various aspects of deen-e-islam for the welfare of animals related to source of shariah, purpose and responsibility of life, business and employment part of our deen, Allah happiness, different type of transaction, importance of fulfilling the rights of animals, fare treatment and rewards, unfair treatment and its accountability, benefit of feeding animals, animal welfare with respect to slaughtering, feeds, pest management, health, dehorning, milking, beating, selling of animals and taking the calves away from their mothers etc.


Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor/Honorary Secretary (SPCA)/President (PVMC) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dr Muhammad Sarwar Siddique, Dr Syed Faheem and number of faculty members attended lecture physically and many of the stakeholders attended lecture via through video link.


Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that animal welfare is the part of our religion. He lauded the organizer to arrange such webinar on informative topic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Mufti From Employment

Recent Stories

Geoscience Testing Laboratory becomes UAE’s firs ..

Geoscience Testing Laboratory becomes UAE’s first analytical testing lab to ru ..

3 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Matches Begin in Lahore; Predict & Win FREE ..

PSL 7 Matches Begin in Lahore; Predict & Win FREE Tickets with TECNO

8 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022 ..

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait s ..

Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

55 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,5 ..

Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,575 in total

56 minutes ago
 West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Int ..

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested in Peace - Russian Dip ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>