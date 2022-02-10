UVAS holds national webinar on ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ever Fresh Farms organized a national webinar on ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’ here in City Campus Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ever Fresh Farms organized a national webinar on ‘Islamic Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’ here in City Campus Lahore on Thursday.

Shariah Advisor Ever Fresh Farm Mufti Asad Mahmood delivered an informative lecture at UVAS.

He spoke the participants about various aspects of deen-e-islam for the welfare of animals related to source of shariah, purpose and responsibility of life, business and employment part of our deen, Allah happiness, different type of transaction, importance of fulfilling the rights of animals, fare treatment and rewards, unfair treatment and its accountability, benefit of feeding animals, animal welfare with respect to slaughtering, feeds, pest management, health, dehorning, milking, beating, selling of animals and taking the calves away from their mothers etc.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor/Honorary Secretary (SPCA)/President (PVMC) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dr Muhammad Sarwar Siddique, Dr Syed Faheem and number of faculty members attended lecture physically and many of the stakeholders attended lecture via through video link.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that animal welfare is the part of our religion. He lauded the organizer to arrange such webinar on informative topic.