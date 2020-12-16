UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dairy knowledge exchange programme

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) jointly arranged online collaborative meeting on the topic of Pakistan/Denmark Dairy knowledge exchange programme here on Wednesday at City Campus Lahore

Stakeholders/Representatives form public and private sector fromLivestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab, Pakistan Dairy Association and Dairy Cattle farmer association participated in this meeting.Earlier Dr Muhammad Junaid shared the overall picture of dairy sector of Pakistan.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the vital Role of UVAS for the uplift of livestock sector in the country.Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudry concluded the session and highlighted the role of livestock department for the profitability of dairyfarming community.

Mr Carsten Friis Poulsen spoke about Denmark dairy system while International Relation Officer (DAAB) Mr Neil Erik Jespersen presented farming system of Danish Dairy industry.