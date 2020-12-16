UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Holds Online Meeting On Pakistan/Denmark Dairy Knowledge Exchange Programme

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dairy knowledge exchange programme

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) jointly arranged online collaborative meeting on the topic of Pakistan/Denmark Dairy knowledge exchange programme here on Wednesday at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) jointly arranged online collaborative meeting on the topic of Pakistan/Denmark Dairy knowledge exchange programme here on Wednesday at City Campus Lahore.
Stakeholders/Representatives form public and private sector fromLivestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab, Pakistan Dairy Association and Dairy Cattle farmer association participated in this meeting.Earlier Dr Muhammad Junaid shared the overall picture of dairy sector of Pakistan.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the vital Role of UVAS for the uplift of livestock sector in the country.Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudry concluded the session and highlighted the role of livestock department for the profitability of dairyfarming community.
Mr Carsten Friis Poulsen spoke about Denmark dairy system while International Relation Officer (DAAB) Mr Neil Erik Jespersen presented farming system of Danish Dairy industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Business Punjab Denmark University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Industry

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

27 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

32 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty' ..

3 minutes ago

WHO urges masks at Christmas fearing new Europe Co ..

3 minutes ago

'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament from Dec. 18

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.