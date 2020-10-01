UVAS holds seminar on Clean and Green Pakistan

The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN), Department of Environmental Sciencesof the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Forestry Department Punjab arranged a seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ with the theme of “Plant a tree, plant a hope for future” at City Campus

In which various activities including plantation drive, a seminar and inter-university poster competition featured to highlight the importance of plantation and clean environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired prize distribution ceremony of the seminar and distributed shields among the winner of poster competition.

Later Prof DrNasim Ahmad planted a sapling in the lawn of Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.Principal Student Affair Prof Dr Kamran Asharf, Senior Tutor Dr Ali RazaAwan, DrFarihaArooj and few faculty members and official from Forestry Department were present on the occasion.

Inseminar, Assistant Director Forestry DepartmentMajidShamrez delivered a lecture to highlight the issues of country like pollution, smog and importance of forest& plantation and Chief Executive Officer of A&M also talk about the safe drinking water and benefit of drinking RO treated water while a large number of students and faculty member were attended.