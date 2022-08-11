UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

The Career Services Office under the umbrella of Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill” on Thursday at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) The Career Services Office under the umbrella of Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill” on Thursday at City Campus Lahore.

Lead Trainer from Punjab Judicial academy & Police Training Center Lahore Mr Zafar Saeed was the guest speaker who delivered an informative lecture to UVAS students. Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Ferhan Jamil, Deputy Director University-industry linkages & Technology Transfer Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam, Assistant Director Career Services Mr Qasim Hussain and a large number of faculty members and students attended seminar.

The objective of the seminar was to share detailed information regarding creative CV writing & Interview preparation among students to improve their skills for the attaining of job & internship in public and private sector organizations.