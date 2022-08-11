UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds Seminar On “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

The Career Services Office under the umbrella of Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill” on Thursday at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) The Career Services Office under the umbrella of Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill” on Thursday at City Campus Lahore.

Lead Trainer from Punjab Judicial academy & Police Training Center Lahore Mr Zafar Saeed was the guest speaker who delivered an informative lecture to UVAS students. Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Ferhan Jamil, Deputy Director University-industry linkages & Technology Transfer Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam, Assistant Director Career Services Mr Qasim Hussain and a large number of faculty members and students attended seminar.

The objective of the seminar was to share detailed information regarding creative CV writing & Interview preparation among students to improve their skills for the attaining of job & internship in public and private sector organizations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Job University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Share

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

1 minute ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

2 minutes ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

7 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

16 minutes ago
 Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.