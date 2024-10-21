Open Menu

UVAS Holds Seminar On Intellectual Property Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:55 PM

UVAS holds seminar on intellectual property rights

The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a seminar on "Intellectual Property Protection and Stakeholders Consultation on Adoption of Wipo Treaty on Intellectual Property Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" for students, researchers and faculty members at City Campus here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a seminar on "Intellectual Property Protection and Stakeholders Consultation on Adoption of Wipo Treaty on Intellectual Property Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" for students, researchers and faculty members at City Campus here on Monday.

Chairman National Seed Development and Regulation Authority, Prof Dr Asif Ali Khan, presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan, Farukh Amil, Assistant Controller of Patents (IPO) Shakra Khurshid, Director ORIC, Dr Farhan Jamil and a number of faculty members, researchers and students were present.

Prof Dr Asif Ali Khan said it is direly needed that researchers take ownership and document their research work to get intellectual property rights as without documentation ownership rights can’t be achieved.

He said it is necessary for ORIC to generate knowledge, develop technology and integrate the innovated work with students and disseminate such knowledge for upcoming generation.

He also highlighted the importance of biodiversity and IP rights in the modern era.

Prof Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the role of ORIC in arranging the seminar on an important topic to create awareness among faculty and professionals. He advised the participants to spread knowledge learnt from the seminar regarding IP among other researchers/professionals. He said that attaining of IP rights is a necessary part after research and innovation to register innovative research work for the betterment of society even for the uplift of national economy of country.

Farukh Amil said that UVAS provides the best platform to IPO Pakistan to disseminate knowledge regarding intellectual property rights among mass audience. He also spoke about the background of the international treaty.

An interactive panel discussion was also held on the adoption of the international treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge to identify the interest, expectation, proposal of the stakeholders and potential challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Best

Recent Stories

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

11 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

11 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

11 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

11 minutes ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

11 minutes ago
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

11 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

11 minutes ago
 PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical che ..

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

11 minutes ago
 KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

17 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize ..

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education