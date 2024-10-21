UVAS Holds Seminar On Intellectual Property Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a seminar on "Intellectual Property Protection and Stakeholders Consultation on Adoption of Wipo Treaty on Intellectual Property Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" for students, researchers and faculty members at City Campus here on Monday.
Chairman National Seed Development and Regulation Authority, Prof Dr Asif Ali Khan, presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan, Farukh Amil, Assistant Controller of Patents (IPO) Shakra Khurshid, Director ORIC, Dr Farhan Jamil and a number of faculty members, researchers and students were present.
Prof Dr Asif Ali Khan said it is direly needed that researchers take ownership and document their research work to get intellectual property rights as without documentation ownership rights can’t be achieved.
He said it is necessary for ORIC to generate knowledge, develop technology and integrate the innovated work with students and disseminate such knowledge for upcoming generation.
He also highlighted the importance of biodiversity and IP rights in the modern era.
Prof Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the role of ORIC in arranging the seminar on an important topic to create awareness among faculty and professionals. He advised the participants to spread knowledge learnt from the seminar regarding IP among other researchers/professionals. He said that attaining of IP rights is a necessary part after research and innovation to register innovative research work for the betterment of society even for the uplift of national economy of country.
Farukh Amil said that UVAS provides the best platform to IPO Pakistan to disseminate knowledge regarding intellectual property rights among mass audience. He also spoke about the background of the international treaty.
An interactive panel discussion was also held on the adoption of the international treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge to identify the interest, expectation, proposal of the stakeholders and potential challenges.
