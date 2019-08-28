UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal and Environment Interface’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Quality and Productivity Society of Pakistan arranged a seminar on “One Health; Human, Animal and Environment Interface” here in City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th August, 2019): The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Quality and Productivity Society of Pakistan arranged a seminar on “One Health; Human, Animal and Environment Interface” here in City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Foundation for Healthcare Improvement Lahore President Prof Syed Muhammad Awais and a number of guest speakers from different departments and institutions of Punjab, researchers, UVAS faculty members and postgraduate students attended the seminar.

In his inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that UVAS working closely with national organizations like Institute of Public Health and NIH is assisting the health department for policy framework. He said the university is offering MPhil programme in Food Safety and Control and initiating MPhil programme in One Health from next semester. He said UVAS Department of Epidemiology Public Health, Environmental Sciences, Food Sciences and Human Nutrition and Microbiology undertaking research project on control of brucellosis, rabies, avian influenza and human flue, meat-born pathogens, toxoplasamsis, food born diseases. He said UVAS is working on a project on University of Tennessee USA and about 25 faculty members acquired training in one health. He said UVAS faculty members won a project for 3 million Canadian dollars from IDRC and working along with Purdue University scientists to develop alternative of antibiotics for poultry feed. Guest speakers from different departments and institution of Punjab delivered lectures on different topics.

Prof Syed Muhammad Awais delivered his lecture on standardization of healthcare, Prof Syed Muhammad Awais spoke about various aspect of healthcare education in developed countries, national healthcare legal framework and structural organization, operational organization of health and standardization. Member Planning and Development Board Dr Sohail Saqlain spoke about role of Information Technology interventions in improving hospital services, Dean Institute of Public Health Lahore Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir spoke about the definition, specialties of public health and global health, essential public health services. Department of Epidemiology and Public Health UVAS Associate Prof Dr Memoona Chauhdary spoke about one health at human and animal interface animal health and zoonotic disease. Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kausar Parveen spoke about nurses a voice to lead health is a human right. Ex Principal Physiotherapy King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Ms Saleha Saleem Bukahri talked about quality of health education physical therapy in Pakistan. Professor Department of Environmental Sciences & Policy Lahore School of Economics Dr Muhammad Nawaz Chuhdary spoke about one health paradigm, local issues and global perspective. Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition UVAS Ms Amina Chughtai talked about improving quality of life through nutrition. Dean Faculty of Pharmacy University of Punjab Prof Dr Khalid Hussain delivered a lecture on Scenario of Pharmaceutical care services and requirements for patient quality of life. Principal Dental Surgeon De Montmorency Collage of Dentistry Lahore Dr Shamta Sufi spoke about contribution of Pakistani dentists to one health. At the end Prof Syed Muhammad Awais presented the vote of thanks.